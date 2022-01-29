Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
