Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

