Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.