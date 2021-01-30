Tucson's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
