Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

