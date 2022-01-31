Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
