For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
