This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
