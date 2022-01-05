 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

