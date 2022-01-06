For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Fo…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tucson peopl…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's tom…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It look…