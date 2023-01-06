Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.