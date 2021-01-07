Tucson's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will …