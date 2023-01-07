 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

