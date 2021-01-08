For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …