This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
