For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
