Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

