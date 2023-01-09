Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Tucson
