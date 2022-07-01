Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 77 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from THU 8:28 PM MST until THU 11:30 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.