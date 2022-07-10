This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 81-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
