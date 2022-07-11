 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 108. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 82 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

