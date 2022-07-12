Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 79-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dust Advisory from MON 8:52 PM MST until MON 10:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperat…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, tho…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast …