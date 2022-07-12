Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 79-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dust Advisory from MON 8:52 PM MST until MON 10:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.