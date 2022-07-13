Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.