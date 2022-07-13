Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 106. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 106. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 103, tho…
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…