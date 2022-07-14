This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 81-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
