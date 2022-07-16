 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

