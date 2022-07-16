Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
