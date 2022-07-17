Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 104. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 81 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.