Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 81 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, thoug…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 107. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…