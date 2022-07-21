This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 84 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 106, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, thoug…
Tucson's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 108. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Tucson's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds light and variable. …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …