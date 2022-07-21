 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 84 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

