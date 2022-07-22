Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 82 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
