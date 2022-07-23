This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 79 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
