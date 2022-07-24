Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.