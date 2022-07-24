This evening's outlook for Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Sunday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
