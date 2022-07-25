Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 5:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
