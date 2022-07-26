This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 1:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
