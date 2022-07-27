Jul. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.