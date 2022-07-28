Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.