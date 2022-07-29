This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 82F. Win…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Low …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 105, though luc…
This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks sho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear skies this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 77F. Wi…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.