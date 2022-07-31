For the drive home in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from SAT 8:10 PM MST until SAT 10:15 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
