This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 1…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 97. Today has the makings o…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Wind…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
This evening in Tucson: Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mostly cloudy. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Monday. Tempe…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …