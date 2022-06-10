This evening's outlook for Tucson: Rain showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
