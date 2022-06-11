Tucson's evening forecast: Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 79F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 108. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
