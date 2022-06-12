Jun. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 108. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.