Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 74 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.