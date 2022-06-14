For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 103. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
