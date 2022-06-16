Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 110, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 79 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
