Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high t…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 107, though …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. Temperature…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high te…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 104. Today has the makings …