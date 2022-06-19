Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 73 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.