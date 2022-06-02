Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.