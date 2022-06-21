Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 77-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.