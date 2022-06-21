This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 77-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 102, thoug…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. Temperature…