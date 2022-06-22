Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 100, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 79-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperat…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97, though…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.