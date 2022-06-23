Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 79 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.