Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph.