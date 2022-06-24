This evening in Tucson: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
