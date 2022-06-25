This evening's outlook for Tucson: Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 77F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy. Low 79F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high t…
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 104. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Today has the makings of a perfect d…