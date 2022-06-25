Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 77F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 101. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.